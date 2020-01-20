Azart Price Hits $0.0003 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Azart has a market cap of $1,148.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Azart has traded up 101.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com . Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

