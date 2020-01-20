AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $321,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

