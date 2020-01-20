Aventus Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Aventus has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $540,669.00 and approximately $16,894.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

