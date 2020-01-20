Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Audioeye an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. National Securities started coverage on Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley set a $9.80 price target on Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.43. Audioeye has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Audioeye will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Audioeye during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Audioeye by 106.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 534,302 shares during the period. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

