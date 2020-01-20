Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $159,519.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

