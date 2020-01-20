ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0043

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8,853.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00662996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007765 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.