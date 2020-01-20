ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital upgraded ASOS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,341.56 ($43.96).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,062 ($40.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,829.66. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

