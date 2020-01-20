Arepacoin (AREPA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $44,654.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,889,393 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.