Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives $42.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE:ACA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 243,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,850. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $4,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.