Apollon (XAP) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Apollon has a market cap of $6,435.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054260 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

