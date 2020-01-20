Antofagasta (ANTO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).

1/13/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/9/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/19/2019 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 835 ($10.98) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 820 ($10.79).

12/17/2019 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/25/2019 – Antofagasta had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on the stock.

Shares of ANTO traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 976.20 ($12.84). 643,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 921.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 890.90. Antofagasta plc has a one year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

