Analysts Set TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Target Price at $226.00

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

TCEHY stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

