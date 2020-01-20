Analysts Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Price Target at $15.99

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.99.

A number of analysts have commented on LX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,899 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $22,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 278.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 842.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 989,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

LX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

