Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Price Target at C$60.36

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at C$56.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$34.43 and a one year high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.