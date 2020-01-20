Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $39.17

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

GEF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. 130,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Greif has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 178.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 231,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 230.5% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 180.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 503.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

