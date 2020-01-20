Analysts Set Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target at $27.00

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

AY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 387,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

