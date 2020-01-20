Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post sales of $109.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $98.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $414.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $470.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

