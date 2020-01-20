Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $716.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $663.50 million to $756.00 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 185,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 312,902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,422,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 27,327,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,146,890. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.