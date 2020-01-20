Analysts Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Pretium Resources also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

PVG stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34 and a beta of -0.64. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

