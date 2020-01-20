Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Liquidity Services posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 64,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $199.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

