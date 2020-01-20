Analysts Anticipate Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Diplomat Pharmacy reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DPLO. William Blair raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $304.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

