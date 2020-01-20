Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 67,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,052,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 131,717 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.