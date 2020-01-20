AmonD (AMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,285.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $942,333.00 and approximately $90,285.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

