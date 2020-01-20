American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.95. 433,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J Strickland sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

