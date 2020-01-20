Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 292,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $20.10.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $109,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 972,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,042,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,754 shares of company stock worth $3,464,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ameresco by 50.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

