Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce sales of $510.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.00 million and the highest is $514.45 million. Amedisys reported sales of $434.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 223,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,243. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,116,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amedisys by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

