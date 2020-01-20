AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) Shares Down 0.1%

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.63 and last traded at $60.72, 3,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

