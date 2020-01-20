Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $17.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

ALNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 212,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,226. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

