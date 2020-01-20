Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.25 ($0.94), 8,903 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.44 ($1.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

