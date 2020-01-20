Albert Mining (CVE:AIIM) Shares Up 14.3%

Albert Mining Inc (CVE:AIIM)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 305,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 118,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Albert Mining (CVE:AIIM)

Albert Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, diamond, base metals, precious metals, and lithium deposits in Québec. It also offers computer aided resources detection system that enables mineral exploration professionals identify areas with a high statistical probability of similarity to known areas of mineralization.

