AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 484 to GBX 569. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. AFH Financial Group traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.13), with a volume of 241490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 340.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.16. The company has a market cap of $164.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

