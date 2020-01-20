Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Aeternity has a market cap of $48.10 million and $7.16 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001863 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, OOOBTC, Mercatox and Kyber Network. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000486 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 344,392,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,571,327 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Radar Relay, Binance, OTCBTC, HADAX, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Koinex, BitMart, Kyber Network, OKEx, Mercatox, BigONE, Liqui, DragonEX, IDAX, ZB.COM, OOOBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.