Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.46.

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

AAP stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.05. 817,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,420. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,370,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $678,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,051,000 after buying an additional 634,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

