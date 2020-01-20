Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Shares of ADRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. 926,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,273. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.