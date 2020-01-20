Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of ATNM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,899. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 453,793 shares during the quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.34% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

