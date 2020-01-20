ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of ACAD opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $4,689,596.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 507,354 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 65,665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

