Absolute Price Hits $0.0017 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Absolute has a market cap of $22,385.00 and approximately $2,202.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Absolute has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.01294797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052442 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00214890 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072902 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.