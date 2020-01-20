$69.64 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $69.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.60 million to $72.20 million. InVitae posted sales of $45.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $221.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.26 million, with estimates ranging from $307.27 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. InVitae has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.45.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

