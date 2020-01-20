4NEW Market Cap Reaches $7,775.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, LATOKEN, BitForex and Hotbit. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $7,775.00 and approximately $1,597.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

