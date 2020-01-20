$427.91 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $427.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.70 million. Entegris reported sales of $401.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.23. 1,514,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. Entegris has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 833,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.