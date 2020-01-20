$340,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post $340,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $1.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $6.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $6.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 243,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.63. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

