$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to report $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $23.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.29. 5,789,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

