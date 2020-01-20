$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.37. 2,346,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $66.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 183,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 95,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

