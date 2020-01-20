$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 272,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

