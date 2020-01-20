$1.79 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $5.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $6.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of ALBO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $329.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

