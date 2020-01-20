$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

INFO opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

