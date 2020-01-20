$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 134,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 296,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,757. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.