$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,900,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,951,000 after purchasing an additional 799,922 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $572,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after buying an additional 618,463 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

