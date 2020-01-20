$0.07 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.