$0.07 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.