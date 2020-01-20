$0.05 EPS Expected for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Shotspotter posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shotspotter stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 99,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,648. The company has a market cap of $321.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.00 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 334.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shotspotter by 73.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shotspotter by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

